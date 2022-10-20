Kevin Nash's 26-Year-Old Son Tristen Passes Away

Tristen Nash, son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has tragically passed away at the age of 26.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp broke the news on Twitter with an announcement from a representative for Kevin and his wife, Tamara. "Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast," the representative wrote, "and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."

Tristen, a musician and poet, was Kevin and Tamara's only child. Both the exact date and the cause of death are not currently public information. In a sad twist of timing, Tristen's death was announced on the birthday of Nash's longtime friend and tag partner Scott Hall, who passed away earlier this year.

Tamara was pregnant with Tristen when Kevin Nash left WWE for WCW in 1996. Nash has been open about the fact that his departure was partially inspired by Tristen's impending birth, as he sought a schedule and an income that would allow him to better care for his new family. Nash's defection would ultimately lead to the formation of The Outsiders, the New World Order, and other major events of the Monday Night War, giving Tristen a legitimate claim as a catalyst of the 1990s wrestling boom. Nash had recently begun podcasting under the AdFreeShows banner on "Kliq This," where Tristen had been working, and Nash would occasionally promote Tristen's work and shows on the podcast, as recently as this week's episode.

The entire Wrestling Inc. staff sends their condolences and well wishes to the friends and family of Tristen Nash in their time of mourning.