Issues Between Peacock And WWE Holding Up Steve Austin Cartoon

WWE has been dishing out original content pretty regularly as part of its streaming partnership with Peacock, but according to comedian Dan Soder, there's one project that's been sitting on the shelf for over a year that neither company has really moved forward with.

Soder appeared on Barstool Radio and explained that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he and comedian Dan St. Germain wrote a new animated series about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "Hopefully me saying it publicly will kind of push it through, or it'll just completely f**k the deal. But at this point, I don't give a f**k," Soder said as he passionately laid out the situation. The show was developed with the "Texas Rattlesnake" with no WWE involvement and sold to Peacock. Soder noted, "Now WWE and Peacock are bulls**tin'," and commented that it's been 17 months without any updates from the streaming platform as to what happens next or what the long-term plan might be for the series. No further details were given as to any sort of issues between both companies or how WWE has any bearing on the progress of the show.

"I keep calling these motherf**kers being like, 'This is gonna be f**king funny.' And 'Stone Cold' is way on board." Soder revealed that he often spoke via phone with to get his input on jokes they were incorporating into the show. "It's dark and weird. That's why 'Stone Cold' liked it. He's like, 'Y'all are funny as hell, man!'" Soder recalled.

It's been common over the years to see WWE Superstars, and their likenesses, show up in animation. WWE Studios previously held a partnership with Warner Bros. Animation that saw talent like John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and The Miz, crossing paths with Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones, and The Jetsons. Recently, Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns were featured in "Rumble" — WWE Studios' first animated film since 2016 — premiered exclusively on Paramount+ last December.