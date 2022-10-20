Ronda Rousey Wanted To Call WWE Out At Backlash

Ronda Rousey wants more for the women in WWE, specifically when it pertains to their on-screen presence in programming.

At WrestleMania Backlash this year, Rousey found herself in the only women's match on the card. There, she battled and defeated Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in a grueling "I Quit" match. However, Rousey recently revealed that prior to the encounter, she wanted to confront the company for the lack of representation from their women's division on the pay-per-view lineup.

In speaking on her "Ronda on the Road" series on YouTube, "The Baddest Woman On The Planet" opened up about her frustration. "I wanted to call out the WWE for only having one woman's match out of six matches at Backlash," Rousey said, "and say that we are more than one sixth of the company."

Despite the disappointment, Rousey promised "to do my part and make sure more women are [at] the forefront."

Rousey continued on to air another grievance of hers: the official name of the company's women's championships. In particular, she called for the removal of the term "women's" in reference to the women's division titles. "I don't want to say 'women's' in a title anymore," Rousey said. "I think [WWE] were kind of resistant to taking it out."

Despite Rousey's desite to remove the term from the respective titles, WWE still actively includes the word in official reference to all their women's championships. Rousey responded by declaring that she simply wouldn't refer to them as "women's" championships.

"I was like, 'Can I just not have to say it?'" she said. "So that's kind of where it's at."