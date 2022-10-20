Al Snow Reveals How Shawn Michaels Felt About 'The New Rockers'

Before Al Snow was everyone's favorite head-touting madman, he was a rocker. A New Rocker, to be more precise.

Snow was recently a guest on "The A2theK Wrestling Show" and discussed his tenure alongside Marty Jannetty, former tag partner of original Rocker, Shawn Michaels. "Shawn, I don't think he had any issue with it," Snow recalled. "In fact, I think Shawn was supporting the idea to give Marty another opportunity."

Snow began teaming with Jannetty under the name Leif Cassidy in early 1996 as "The New Rockers," a reference to Jannetty's team with Shawn Michaels that began in the AWA and gained both men entry into the WWE, where they eventually parted ways with each other after a shocking incident that saw Michaels superkick Jannetty and throw him through a window on the set of Brutus Beefcake's "Barber Shop." According to Snow, Jannetty was a solid and dependable tag team partner, and he believes Jannetty is under appreciated and undervalued. Snow goes on to note that many people will warn someone not to become the "Marty" of a tag team, but the former WWE European Champion thinks people that say that have a sad bias.

"I would love to be the 'Marty Janetty' of a team," Snow said. "Marty was very, very adaptable, was very, very good, and was very instrumental in teaching Shawn. If you really go back and watch Marty Jannetty and watch The Rockers, you can see that he's every bit the performer as Shawn Michaels."

Snow has been in charge of Ohio Valley Wrestling, the former WWE developmental territory, since purchasing the promotion in 2018.