GCW Drop Dead 2022 Results (10/22): GCW World Tag Team Title DLC Match, Yamato Vs Jonathan Gresham

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) presented Drop Dead 2022 tonight from Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, MI, and here are the results from the event.

Jordan Oliver vs. Shiho Hong

Oliver scored the victory after delivering a Clout Cutter from the middle rope.

Winner: Jordan Oliver via pinfall

Cole Radrick vs. Blake Christian



Radrick was defeated by Christian following a springboard 450 splash.



Winner: Blake Christian via pinfall

Nick Wayne vs. ASF vs. Komander vs. Gringo Loco in a four-way match



Wayne picked up the victory after delivering a Clout Cutter to ASF from the middle rope.

Winner: Nick Wayne via pinfall

Yamato vs. Jonathan Gresham



Gresham defeated Yamato with a bridging cover.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham via pinfall

Chase Burnett and Malcolm Monroe III vs. Bussy (Allie Katch and Effy) in a tag team match



Katch and Effy pinned Monroe III at the same time following a Doomsday variation.



Winners: Bussy (Allie Katch and Effy) via pinfall

Shane Mercer vs. Tommy Vendetta in a deathmatch



Mercer picked up the victory following a moonsault and battery from the middle rope onto Lego and glass.



Winner: Shane Mercer via pinfall

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Hoodfoot

Hoodfoot won the match after delivering a suplex to Lloyd through a pane of glass.



Winner: Hoodoot via pinfall

Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch (c) vs. Mance Warner and Matthew Justice vs. Ciclope and Miedo Extremo in a DLC match for the GCW World Tag Team Championship

Extremo pinned Justice to win the match for his team.

Winners and NEW GCW World Tag Team Champions: Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) via pinfall



To conclude the show, Joey Janela revealed that DDT Pro-Wrestling are coming to The Collective next year.

GCW returns on Sunday night for Moment of Clarity in Columbus, OH.