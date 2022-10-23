Greg Gagne Names Only Person Who Left AWA For WWE 'The Right Way'

After being left reeling from how Hulk Hogan abruptly departed the American Wrestling Association (AWA) in 1983 to join WWE, which ultimately led to more surprise exits from the promotion, Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, has named the only person in the business who left the AWA "the right way" to join Vince McMahon's company.

"Bobby Heenan," Gagne told "Busted Open Radio." "Bobby Heenan came in, and he told Verne, he said, 'Verne, here's the deal. I'll fulfill all my dates with you, but I've got a great opportunity with New York.' And Verne shook hands with him and said, 'Bobby, I appreciate you coming to us and doing it like that.' He fulfilled his commitments, and he was the only one who did that, besides me."

After starting out with the World Wrestling Association, the late Bobby Heenan debuted for the AWA in 1969 and immediately adopted the nickname "The Brain." Heenan would eventually manage the team of Nick Bockwinkel and Ray Stevens to AWA World Tag Team Championship success. Heenan would later put together his Heenan Family stable that consisted of Stevens, Bockwinkel, Bobby Duncum Sr., and Blackjack Lanza, which saw Bockwinkel go on to capture the AWA World Heavyweight Championship. It was in 1984 that Heenan walked away from the AWA to join WWE. Heenan's first role with McMahon's company saw him manage Big John Studd in his feud with André the Giant, which ultimately led to a Career vs. $15,000 Body Slam Challenge Match between the pair at the first-ever WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden.

