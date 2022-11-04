What We Know About Seth Rollins' Long Lost Siblings

On Sept. 10, 2019, Seth Rollins made an announcement on Twitter that could have rivaled the most outlandish WWE storyline.

"In a wild turn of events, I recently found out I have a brother (and sister, not pictured) I never knew existed!" he tweeted, along with a photograph of himself with a younger man standing in a restaurant. One month later, Rollins posted another photo to Twitte, this time with a younger woman, tweeting, "Family update part 2: met my sister today! Beth is the one who made the initial discovery using 23andMe. Such a cool story. Such a cool life."

Rollins was born Colby Daniel Lopez on May 28, 1986, in Buffalo, Iowa. In a 2015 interview with the Chicago Tribune, he explained that despite his surname he was not of Latino heritage.

"No, I'm half Armenian and half German and Irish," he said. "My biological dad was Armenian. My last name is Lopez and I have a darker complexion, which throws people for a loop. My mother's first husband is Mexican. That's where I got Lopez. I grew up eating Mexican food at home, but he was very American. He didn't grow up in Mexico or speak Spanish."

Ron Lopez was Rollins' stepfather, although he always referred to him as his father; Rollins has never publicly identified his biological father by name. Rollins grew up with two siblings, an older brother Brandon Lopez and a younger sister Diandra Demi Lopez.