Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Got Legend Fired For Pitching Randy Savage Title Run

Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step into the squared circle. However, the Hulkster's career has also been rocked by scandals and some of his peers have nothing but negative things to say about him for a variety of reasons. One of the most common criticisms, however, is that Hogan was a backstage politician who ensured that he always remained on top.

During a recent episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," the titular former WWE talent claimed that Hogan used his influence to get George Scott fired from his position as head booker — all because he wanted to push "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

"I would have had quite a different career if George Scott stayed the booker and not Pat Patterson. George Scott got fired because he wanted to put the strap [title] on Randy Savage right away. Hogan, he went and he pitched and b*****d to Vince, and [Vince] fired George and brought in Pat."

Mancini went on to state that lots of wrestlers have issues with Hogan to this day, and he constantly notices videos criticizing the Hall of Famer whenever he's scrolling through TikTok and social media.

Per Slam Wrestling, Scott was a decorated in-ring performer who eventually transitioned into a booking role. He worked in this capacity for Jim Crockett Promotions before joining WWE in 1983. The legend supposedly had a tumultuous relationship with Hogan during his stint in the promotion, though Scott claimed that he quit the company over creative differences.