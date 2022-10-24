Trevor Murdoch Recalls Wild UK Fight With Fans And Vince McMahon's Reaction
In an interview on NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count," NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch recalled the time himself and Lance Cade got arrested for protecting Randy Orton.
At the end of a European Tour, Murdoch was sitting in a hotel lobby with Cade, Orton and Arn Anderson. Out of nowhere, a fan approached Orton for an autograph. Orton obliged and when the fan asked for another autograph, Orton declined. The fan became irate and started causing a scene. Orton stood and yelled to security, "Hey, this guy is trying to grab my balls, get him out of here!"
20-minutes later, the fan returned and again asked Orton for another autograph. "Randy was a pressure cooker at the time so we were all taking a deep breath thinking this could be bad," said Murdoch. Orton asked the fan to leave him alone. When the fan became irate again, Orton yelled to security, "Hey, this guy, he grabbed my balls this time, he got in there. Get him out of here!"
Reassured by security the fan was out of the hotel, the four stayed at the hotel bar until closing. "As we are walking out of the bar, the guy we thought got thrown out was hiding behind the hotel lobby desk," said Murdoch. "He come running around and he was going to hit Randy from behind. Randy turned and saw him coming, and yelled, 'Murdoch!' ... I see ol' boy coming, and I just turn around and wham! Just smoke him right in the face."
The fight is on
What Murdoch didn't know was the fan was part of an Irish wedding reception, all of whom were down in the lobby. After punching a second guy, Murdoch "found himself in a half moon of probably 25 Irishmen taking their jackets off and were ready to kick his a**."
Cade, who had been walking ahead of Murdoch and Orton, turned around and saw what was going on. "He turns into the 290-pound bulldozer," said Murdoch. "He starts take off running and these poor b***ards never see him coming because they had their backs turned to him. He just lowered his head and knocked about four guys onto their bellies."
Running onto the elevator, the duo closed the door, took a deep breath and headed to their hotel room. A half hour later, Murdoch got a phone call from Anderson, who asked, "You got that knucklehead Lance Cade with you?" After a confirmation by Murdoch, Anderson replied, "You two m'fers need to get down here, you're getting arrested."
The police were waiting with several paddy wagons, two of which were for Cade and Murdoch. The third wagon was occupied by their assigned security guard, who knocked out the first fan with a punt kick when said fan was on all fours. At the police station, the security guard was put into a jail cell while Murdoch and Cade were taken to another room for pictures as the officers were fans.
Vince McMahon's reaction to the fight
Eventually, Cade and Murdoch got the paperwork filled out so they could catch their soon departing flight but didn't know until later the security guard was kept for three days before being released (Murdoch cited racial issues in Ireland as the security guard was Black).
For the entire plane ride home, Cade and Murdoch convinced themselves they were getting fired because they were the tag-team champions at the time and being arrested was a bad look for the company. At "RAW" the next day, the champs decided if they were getting fired, they were taking the tag titles with them and the company would have to come to their homes to get them back.
"We were looking out for the champ (Orton)," said Murdoch. "Because if that guy would've hit Randy from behind, and he's already hurt, and there were cell phones. All it would've taken was a couple of people to go, 'click, click, click,' the world champion is down by some strange, it wouldn't have been good for business."
Agitated no one had come talk to them, the champs sought out Vince McMahon and explained everything that happened. After what felt like an eternity but was only 15-20 seconds, McMahon said, "You know what boys? Its good for the fans to get their a**es kicked every once in a while. Haha. Don't worry about it, I'll have the lawyers take care of it. Go on."
