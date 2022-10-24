Trevor Murdoch Recalls Wild UK Fight With Fans And Vince McMahon's Reaction

In an interview on NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count," NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch recalled the time himself and Lance Cade got arrested for protecting Randy Orton.

At the end of a European Tour, Murdoch was sitting in a hotel lobby with Cade, Orton and Arn Anderson. Out of nowhere, a fan approached Orton for an autograph. Orton obliged and when the fan asked for another autograph, Orton declined. The fan became irate and started causing a scene. Orton stood and yelled to security, "Hey, this guy is trying to grab my balls, get him out of here!"

20-minutes later, the fan returned and again asked Orton for another autograph. "Randy was a pressure cooker at the time so we were all taking a deep breath thinking this could be bad," said Murdoch. Orton asked the fan to leave him alone. When the fan became irate again, Orton yelled to security, "Hey, this guy, he grabbed my balls this time, he got in there. Get him out of here!"

Reassured by security the fan was out of the hotel, the four stayed at the hotel bar until closing. "As we are walking out of the bar, the guy we thought got thrown out was hiding behind the hotel lobby desk," said Murdoch. "He come running around and he was going to hit Randy from behind. Randy turned and saw him coming, and yelled, 'Murdoch!' ... I see ol' boy coming, and I just turn around and wham! Just smoke him right in the face."