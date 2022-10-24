The Rock Pledges To Donate $100,000 To Make-A-Wish

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has pledged to donate a total of $100,00 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In a video that was posted on social media, YouTube personality MrBeast challenged The Rock to a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. The stipulation was if The Rock won, MrBeast intended to give 100,000 to a charity of Rock's choosing. During the game, The "Black Adam" star also decided that if MrBeast won, he will instead donate $100,000 to a charity of MrBeast's choosing.

The Rock lost the game, but it ended with both of them pledging to donate $100,000 each to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps fulfill the wishes of children between the ages of 2 and 18 who have been diagnosed with a critical illness. The Rock has granted many wishes throughout his career, including in December 2021 at the People's Choice Awards, where he won the People's Champion Award, but gave the award to a Make-a-Wish recipient.

As noted back, another former WWE Champion made big news due to the nonprofit. John Cena was recognized by the Guinness World Records for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Since 2002, Cena has granted 650 wishes. He's considered to be the most requested celebrity for children to meet.

It's also interesting to note that WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted more than 6,000 wishes since they started their partnership more than 30 years ago. The founder of WWE's partnership with Make-A-Wish Sue Aitchison was the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Warrior Award recipient.