Konnan Gives His Thoughts On New WWE Leadership

When asked about the difference between the current AEW and WWE locker rooms in light of recent drama swirling around Tony Khan's roster, Konnan, who has worked for both promotions (though at wildly different periods in history) didn't mince words.

On the latest episode of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast, a listener wrote in to ask Konnan if he thinks "a lot of the downfall with AEW is [due to] the attitude of the young wrestlers" and if he thinks the WWE has "stronger leadership" overall.

"Oh, 100%," Konnan responded. "You can see the leadership there [in the WWE]. You know, Hunter, Shawn, Road Dawg are f***ing excellent leaders. And then they've got X-Pac coming in and out and you've got veterans that everybody respects, like f***ing Rey Mysterio. They're got strong leaders there. They're very professional there. Roman [Reigns] is also a leader in the locker room."

"I think [AEW] have got a lot of young, immature people who've come off the indies," Konnan continued, "but I just don't understand, because you also got guys like Taz, Mark Henry, and Chris Jericho, and Arn Anderson, who should be regulating s*** there."

Konnan also said one woman in the wrestling business, who he wouldn't name, told him that wrestlers in AEW are "coddled" and "entitled."

In recent months, at least three physical altercations reportedly occurred among AEW wrestlers, including the post-All Out brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Steel has reportedly been released, while Punk, the Bucks, and Omega haven't been seen on AEW television since the incident.