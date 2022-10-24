The Butcher Explains Why 2020 AEW Event Was Most Insane Day Of His Life

The AEW tag team known as The Butcher and The Blade had been making a name for themselves on the independent circuit before making their debut on "AEW Dynamite" in 2019. They were immediately involved in a feud between Cody Rhodes and MJF, aligning themselves with the latter. This led to a trios match at Bash At The Beach 2020 that saw The Butcher, The Blade, and MJF go up against Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes, and Q.T. Marshall.

"That is one of the most insane days of my life," The Butcher said during an interview at Ohio Fan Fest.

Aside from wrestling, The Butcher was a guitarist for the band Every Time I Die at the time, and he missed a rare show to work with DDP in Atlanta. Then their flight got delayed, leaving them only enough time to practice a couple moves before flying back for their trios match, in which they were victorious.

At this point, Butcher and Blade were not officially "all elite." So following Bash At The Beach, they had no plans moving forward and figured their time was done in AEW. But then early next morning, they received exciting news from two EVPs at the time.

"Then at like, around two in the morning, Nick Jackson and Cody grab us and pull us aside like, 'Hey guys, we're gonna give you like full contracts. Is that cool?' We're like, 'What?' And it's such a weird call home like at two in the morning, 'Hon, I'm working for this wrestling company now, full time. So we gotta figure that out. I got two full-time jobs. Alright, we'll talk about it when I get home.'"