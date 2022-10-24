AEW Dark Elevation Live Coverage (10/24) - Claudio Castagnoli Vs. QT Marshall, Matt Hardy And Serena Deeb In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on October 24, 2022!

Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli will go head to head with QT Marshall of The Factory. Castagnoli is a former Ring of Honor World Champion and a multi-time tag team champion while Marshall has spent close to two decades in the business and picked up a vast amount of knowledge. Who will come out on top?

The Workhorsemen's Anthony Henry and JD Drake will take on Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. of The Blonds. Pillman and Garrison were known as "The Varsity Blonds", but were forced to drop "Varsity" from their name after "Smart" Mark Sterling trademarked the term for his clients, The Varsity Athletes. Elsewhere in the tag team division, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be facing T-Money and Russ Myers. Kingston and Ortiz have a long history with one another and have been a force to be reckoned with over the past few weeks. Will they be able to keep up their streak tonight?

Matt Hardy of The Firm will also be squaring off with Lord Crewe in singles action. Hardy was forced to become part of the group after his protege, Isiah Kassidy, lost to Ethan Page a couple of weeks ago on "Rampage". In addition, Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance will be facing Baron Black.

Mei Suruga will be making her return to AEW as she teams up with Emi Sakura to take on Jaylee and Nikki Victory. Suruga had previously participated in the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament back in February of 2021 and later served as Sakura's valet. "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" Serena Deeb also looks to continue to rack up wins as she takes on Haley J.