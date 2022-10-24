JD Drake Comments On WWE Stars Using Moves He Invented

Recently, on "WWE NXT," Josh Briggs threw his opponent up from the ringside floor into the ropes and leveled him on the way back down with a clothesline, which was noticed by Briggs' former EVOLVE Wrestling compatriot and current AEW wrestler JD Drake.

"Guess I made an impression," Drake noted on Twitter.

Drake was asked about the tweet on "Josh Nason's Punch-Out," and cleared the air on his feelings about Briggs borrowing from his arsenal.

"Listen, internet," Drake began, "I am not upset that Josh Briggs did a move that he's seen me do a million times in the same company that we've worked for together. It actually made me smile when he did it. That was light-hearted joking, 'Hey Josh, at least let 'em know where you got it from.'"

Drake went on to note that Briggs isn't the only WWE Superstar using his moves.

"The move that Angelo Dawkins does, The Silencer? That's mine ... I will go to my grave saying I created that one."

Known by Drake fans as the Drill Bit, Drake says he invented the move while he was in training in 2002.

"I don't get mad when people use my stuff. I don't. It doesn't bother me. It doesn't."

According to Drake, he only tweeted about the move as a light-hearted joke, and he was impressed by Briggs's work.

"It looked good! Hell, I can't be upset about it."

Drake noted that his version of the rebound strike is different from Briggs, as Briggs uses a clothesline, while Drake uses a punch. Drake also had a request for wrestling fans.

"Quit trying to make something out of nothing."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Josh Nason's Punch-Out" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.