Heath Comments On Whether The Nexus Still Stays In Touch

Following the conclusion of "WWE NXT" Season 1 in 2010, the original eight game show competitors bonded to form one of the most villainous pro wrestling factions of all-time. Collectively branding themselves as "The Nexus," the group rampaged through the main roster programs of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." With show winner Wade Barrett as their official leader, the group would subsequently target the top stars in WWE, most notably John Cena.

Amongst the eight members was one half of the inaugural "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions, Heath Slater. Now performing as just Heath in Impact Wrestling, the former Nexus member recently confirmed that the group still keeps in touch, even a decade later. "We still got a group text. I swear to God, we do. Every one of us in it." Heath told Adrian Hernandez of 1140 AM Las Vegas.

Heath specified that he talks to Ryback, Wade Barrett, and Justin Gabriel the most from the stable, describing the latter two as "legit buddies," who even attended his wedding. "Darren Young, of course, too, because he's my brother," he said. Most recently, Heath and Gabriel (currently known as PJ Black) battled at the Figure Wrestling Federation in a "cool match" for Heath's FWF Interstate title, which he successfully retained.

Heath noted that he doesn't hear from Michael Tarver or Daniel Bryan that often, as they're somewhat busy — Tarver is now a Christian hip-hop artist, while Daniel Bryan is now signed to All Elite Wrestling, where he's back to using his birth name, Bryan Danielson.

"Don't get me wrong, we're all still buddies," Heath clarified. "Ryback's a little insane. I love him though, man. He'll always be a brother."