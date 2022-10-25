Goldberg Says Biggest Moment Of His Career Was Not WCW Title Win

With the echoing sound of 41,412 fans in unison chanting "GOLDBERG! GOLDBERG!" inside the Georgia Dome, the hometown United States Champion made his entrance for the biggest match of his career. In front of family and friends in the arena in which he played for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, Goldberg defeated Hollywood Hogan in the main event of "WCW Monday Nitro" to win the WCW World Championship. Nearly a quarter-century later, that July 1998 night remains the best moment of Goldberg's career, but not for the reason many fans think.

"It's not because I won," Goldberg said on "The Roman Atwood" podcast. "It's not because I was the champion. Its not because I beat Scott Hall earlier in the night and I beat Hulk Hogan that night. It was because at the end of the night, when we went off the air, the nWo handcuffed me to the corner turnbuckle and beat the living poo out of me. Well you know who came to my aide? My Atlanta Falcons teammates."

Goldberg, who still gets choked up thinking about that moment, always wanted to be known for having success in the NFL. He ended up playing just 14 games in three seasons (1992-1994), but his peers being at the Georgia Dome to see him ascend to the top of the wrestling world was bigger than anything he ever dreamed.

"That was absolutely the coolest thing ever, and for that one second, the guys I bled with, cried with and tried to be everyday, they wanted to be me," Goldberg said. "That was freaking cool. I could've died that day and that was the coolest thing ever."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Roman Atwood" podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.