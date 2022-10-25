CJ Perry Confirms Incident On The Surreal Life Bothered Her

CJ Perry (former WWE star Lana) said there was an incident that bothered her during filming of the new season of the reality show "The Surreal Life" on VH1, which also stars celebrities such as Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels, and Frankie Muniz.

"There's a situation that happened," Perry told "Busted Open Radio." "Dennis Rodman is Dennis Rodman. He lives up to all the hype. He lives up to all the opinions that anyone would have of him and, at the same time, I'm a strong believer that he knows what he's doing, and he knows reality television. ... I would hang out a lot with him. Also, we were the only two drinkers on the show. ... I think some things might have to do with a generational difference, a little bit of how we look at stuff. It's like, 'No, you don't just have to retire at 35 because your generation did that.' We're evolving and changing. So that was a little bit of a pushback, but then there was actually a specific situation that happened that I don't want to give away. You guys will legit have to watch. It really bothered me, and I was like, 'That's not cool.'"

Perry is no stranger to reality television, having appeared on WWE's "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas" while she was with WWE. Perry got her start with WWE in July 2013 when she signed a developmental contract. The 37-year-old would eventually be paired on WWE programming with her eventual real-life husband Rusev (now AEW's Miro) as his valet. Perry was released from her WWE contract in June 2021.

