Buff Bagwell Faces Possible Amputation

Buff Bagwell is still feeling the effects of an August 2020 car accident, and it could lead to amputation for the former WCW star. He had been driving in Cobb County, Georgia when the crash occurred. While Bagwell was initially optimistic about his recovery, he revealed the damage suffered during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"The actual injury is my patella tendon exploded; it's not there. So, they cut you down your calf, and they bring a piece of your calf muscle to your knee, and they rebuild your patella tendon. It's called a gastrocnemius flap," Bagwell said. Well, as I went to the doctor that day, the flap isn't even there anymore. Now, there's all kind of stuff, chips and arthritis. All kind of stuff is going on, and it's bad news. He continued, "Amputation is on the table. It's on the table. Not that they want to do that, but it's on the table."

Bagwell explained that he's leaving no stone unturned in an effort to avoid that course of action. "We got an infectious disease doctor that we're seeing right now, and everything's not saying it now, but if it sways one way, it's back in the conversation," he stated. "So right now, the deal is we're gonna keep it clean, keep the wounds good and clean, and we're getting blood tests every four weeks." He noted that the wounds have to be clean in order for the doctors to get back to work and take amputation off the table. He also mentioned that AEW star and wrestling icon Sting reached out to him immediately after hearing what was happening.

