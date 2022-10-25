AEW Dark Live Coverage (10/25) - Ricky Starks Vs. Nick Comoroto, Lucha Brothers Vs. The Workhorsemen, Aaron Solo Vs. Serpentico

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on October 25, 2022!

"Absolute" Ricky Starks will be in action as he takes on Nick Comoroto of The Factory. Starks has shown a more vicious side to his personality over the past few weeks following the betrayal he suffered at the hands of Powerhouse Hobbs. Meanwhile, Comoroto has vastly improved under the tutelage of QT Marshall. Comoroto's teammate, Aaron Solo, also looks to score a win over "Dark" staple Serpentico (with tag team partner Luther in his corner).

AEW World Trios Champions The Lucha Brothers (with Alex Abrahantes at ringside) will be taking on Anthony Henry and JD Drake on The Workhorsemen. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, along with PAC, won the titles after defeating Orange Cassidy and Best Friends on the September 7 edition of "Dynamite". "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer looks to continue to rack up wins as he takes on Iseah Brown. Danhausen will be squaring off with James Stone while "The Reality" Zack Clayton faces Shane Saber.

"The Professor of Professional Wrestling" Serena Deeb will be teaming up with Emi Sakura to take on KC Spinelli and Taylor Rising. Deeb and Sakura are both veterans of the squared circle and have tagged with one another several times in the past. Elsewhere in the women's division, Riho will compete in the ring for the first time since her return on last week's "Dynamite" as she takes on a debuting Jungle Kyona (who is best known for her time in World Wonder Ring Stardom). "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will also be squaring off with Alexia Nicole.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Lance Archer heads to the ring, dragging Iseah Brown down with him.