AEW Dark Live Coverage (10/25) - Ricky Starks Vs. Nick Comoroto, Lucha Brothers Vs. The Workhorsemen, Aaron Solo Vs. Serpentico
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on October 25, 2022!
"Absolute" Ricky Starks will be in action as he takes on Nick Comoroto of The Factory. Starks has shown a more vicious side to his personality over the past few weeks following the betrayal he suffered at the hands of Powerhouse Hobbs. Meanwhile, Comoroto has vastly improved under the tutelage of QT Marshall. Comoroto's teammate, Aaron Solo, also looks to score a win over "Dark" staple Serpentico (with tag team partner Luther in his corner).
AEW World Trios Champions The Lucha Brothers (with Alex Abrahantes at ringside) will be taking on Anthony Henry and JD Drake on The Workhorsemen. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, along with PAC, won the titles after defeating Orange Cassidy and Best Friends on the September 7 edition of "Dynamite". "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer looks to continue to rack up wins as he takes on Iseah Brown. Danhausen will be squaring off with James Stone while "The Reality" Zack Clayton faces Shane Saber.
"The Professor of Professional Wrestling" Serena Deeb will be teaming up with Emi Sakura to take on KC Spinelli and Taylor Rising. Deeb and Sakura are both veterans of the squared circle and have tagged with one another several times in the past. Elsewhere in the women's division, Riho will compete in the ring for the first time since her return on last week's "Dynamite" as she takes on a debuting Jungle Kyona (who is best known for her time in World Wonder Ring Stardom). "The Fallen Goddess" Athena will also be squaring off with Alexia Nicole.
We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Lance Archer heads to the ring, dragging Iseah Brown down with him.
Lance Archer vs. Iseah Brown
The bell rings and Brown delivers a knee. He ascends to the top, but Archer moves out of the way and hits a shoulder tackle. Archer chokeslams Brown, then delivers an overhead suplex followed by a lariat. He delivers a forearm to Brown's chest, then hits a few back elbows. He looks for a chokeslam, but Brown escapes and delivers a chop block. He follows it up with a back elbow and a boot, but Archer knocks him to the outside before tossing him back in and hitting The Blackout for the win.
Winner: Lance Archer
Zack Clayton heads to the ring, with Shane Saber already waiting inside.
Zack Clayton vs. Shane Saber
The bell rings and the two lock up. Clayton delivers a forearm, followed by an uppercut and a pair of stomps. Saber fires back with a few forearms, but Clayton tosses him into the corner. He delivers a drop kick, then goes for a pin but Saber kicks out. Clayton hits a kick to Saber's back, then delivers a knee drop and an uppercut. He sends Saber bouncing off the top rope, then hits a clothesline and a diving knee drop to the back of his head. He goes for a pin, but Saber kicks out. Saber hits several elbows to Clayton's midsection, but Clayton fires back with the Fisherman's Buster for the win.
Winner: Zack Clayton
Athena heads to the ring, with Alexia Nicole already waiting inside.
Athena vs. Alexia Nicole
The bell rings and Nicole delivers a tijeras, followed by a drop kick. Athena looks for a delayed vertical suplex, but Nicole escapes. Athena hits a hip attack, followed by a clothesline. She hits a high boot, then follows it up with a modified lung blower for the win.
Winner: Athena
After the match, Athena holds up Nicole's hand.
Danhausen heads to the ring, with James Stone already waiting inside.
Danhausen vs. James Stone
The bell rings and the two lock up. Danhausen delivers several stomps to Stone, then delivers a forearm. Stone knocks Danhausen to the mat, then fires off several right hands. He delivers a chop, then whips him into the corner. Danhausen manages to hit a German Suplex, then locks in a shoulder submission for the win.
Winner: Danhausen
Aaron Solo heads to the ring, followed by Serpentico and Luther.