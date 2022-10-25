Scheduling Conflict Pushes Up Release Of WWE Q3 2022 Results

WWE announced that its Q3 conference call is going to be rescheduled.

In a statement released on its corporate website, WWE revealed that instead of the previously announced date of Thursday, November 3 at 8:30 AM ET, the Q3 conference will now occur a day earlier, on Wednesday, November 2 at 5 PM ET. The date change is connected with the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel.

Crown Jewel is set for November 5 and will be taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Matches announced for the event include Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Logan Paul; A.J. Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio); and Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Also, Braun Strowman will be facing Omos, while Drew McIntyre will be facing Karrion Kross inside a steel cage. Crown Jewel will be available to stream on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network around the rest of the world.

WWE released its Q2 financials back on August 16. The conference call following the report's release was hosted by WWE's co-CEOs, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon. WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H, and WWE President and Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick. It was the first quarterly call to not feature former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Those interested in listening to the live webcast of the Q3 conference call can do so at this link. Also, two hours after the conference call concludes, a replay will be available on the company's website.