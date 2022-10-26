WWE Apparently Teasing The Return Of T-Bar

It appears that WWE Superstar T-Bar is set to make his return to "NXT" and possibly with his old ring name, Dominik Dijakovic.

During Tuesday night's episode of "NXT," a vignette aired of him throwing mask he wore while he was a member of the Retribution faction into a fire. Also, his Twitter account now has only two tweets.

The first tweet was from October 22, the same day as "NXT's" Halloween Havoc event. He wrote, "If You kill him, he will win. Become vengeance. Become wrath." The second tweet, "Become Justice," was from Tuesday night.

Dijakovic signed with WWE in August 2017. His official "NXT" TV debut was against enhancement talent Aaron Mackey on December 19, 2018. Though it's worth noting that before that match, he did wrestle Ricochet in May 2018 under the ring name Chris Dijak. While in "NXT," Dijakovic feuded with his longtime rival: former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Keith Lee.

Dijakovic made his main roster debut as T-Bar and part of Retribution in August 2020. The stable disbanded in early 2021. After that, he teamed with former member Mace on "Raw," until Mace was sent to "SmackDown" during the WWE Draft last October.

T-Bar's last "Raw" match was on June 26, where he was part of the Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying Battle Royal. His last "SmackDown" match was on April 1, where he was part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Since then, Dijakovic has wrestled on "Main Event," where his last match was on September 5 against Cedric Alexander.