Court Bauer Believes MJF Would Be 'Phenomenal' In This Backstage Position

MLW owner Court Bauer knows all too well about MJF's abilities as a performer. MJF was once a member of the MLW roster. He left the promotion in early 2020 and has become a major player in AEW. During an appearance on "The Masked Man Show," Bauer explained how he knew MJF would turn into a big star.

"His instincts, some people are born with it, and he also just had it," Bauer said. "You can't teach it. You can't mimic it. Some guys do with their weird gestures and stuff. This guy just had it."

Bauer went on to say that MJF studied footage from wrestling's territory era rather than modeling his career after a legend such as "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. He also said that MJF was constantly striving to learn about what goes on behind the scenes.

"He was always asking questions," Bauer said. "He would sit next to me in Gorilla some TV tapings. He wanted to learn how I was operating and running a show. So, what I saw very early on is this guy has the gift of gab, he's mechanically really good, he's a natural athlete, played sports in high school, was a showman, grew up in the show business, he checked all the right boxes. I see a guy like that very rarely."

Bauer believes that MJF could transition into a backstage role seamlessly if he wanted to pursue one.

"I think one day he's gonna be a phenomenal booker or member of a creative team, whatever it is at that point in time, because he's got a great mind," Bauer said.

