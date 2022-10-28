Court Bauer Says Former Top WWE Heel Was Afraid Of Heat

MLW owner Court Bauer is a big fan of utilizing heat for his wrestling shows. Nowadays, it's a bit harder as live crowds are more willing to cheer a heel if the performer has a cool factor, but Bauer appeared on "The Masked Man Show" and said heat is still relevant in wrestling today.

"I think the biggest thing is having a show where when the viewer watches it they're having fun, but there's also heat," Bauer said. "That's one of the things I liked about MJF. He was fearless when it comes to heat."

Bauer recalled working for WWE and a performer who was being pushed as a top bad guy who wasn't comfortable with garnering heated reactions.

"When I was at WWE, there was a guy named Muhammad Hassan, he was scared of the heat," Bauer said. "There's a lot of reasons that thing blew up. There was a lot of things that went into that going away, including The Undertaker and some piano wire, but when a guy's scared of the heat, it's so hard to get up and running. I think heat's important to wrestling, and the concept of heat in wrestling is so important."

At the time, Hassan was playing the role of an Arab-American who was fighting against stereotypes, while still playing the role of a heel. The character was marred in controversy, and an angle involving masked men in camo pants attacking The Undertaker and using Daivari as a "sacrifice" was the final straw, as the episode of "SmackDown" featuring that segment aired on the same night as the London Bombings on July 7, 2005.

