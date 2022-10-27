Sam Adonis Addresses 'Irreversible Damage' Done By Donald Trump Sympathizer Gimmick, Decision To Sign With MLW & More - Exclusive

And it's not just Hammerstone, too. I mean, there's a couple talent there that I don't know that I've ever had the chance to see you kind of mess with, like Lio Rush. I don't know if I've ever seen you and Davey Boy Smith Jr. get in the ring together. I mean, you talk about guys that kind of move to the beat of their own drum. It sounds a bit like MLW's full of those guys, and it's exciting to think about jumping in the ring with some of these talents.

One in particular that I'm really looking forward to is wrestling with Jacob Fatu. To me it's a national travesty that he's not on every Monday night with Roman Reigns, as far as, he is physically one of the best in-ring talents out there these days. You know, call him the Samoan Werewolf. And that's not too far of a stretch because he's a scary son of a b***h. But the boy can go, he can go. That's something that I've always taken pride in myself, is I've never been really restricted by my height, but some people would tell you, Sam Adonis is a hoss, but I'm a hoss that's spent seven years in my career working in Mexico. I like the high, fast-paced speed. I like being able to use my agility to my advantage. And I see myself, someone more along the lines of Barry Windham or Tito Santana instead of your average, "Oh hey, he's a big guy."

I'm very much looking forward to the opportunity for the American fans to really see me for who I am. I believe that a lot of people have painted me with the "Trump Guy" paintbrush over the last 10 years. It kind of pisses me off, because people, they know me as Corey Graves' brother. "Oh, he does the Trump gimmick in Mexico," and that couldn't be further from the truth. I've worked my [ass] off to get everything I've gotten in wrestling, and to this day I'm working at the top of the cards in AAA. We're drawing big money, we're selling out big arenas, and it has nothing to do with politics, it has to do with professional wrestling. And I'm really looking forward to breaking that stigma of just being Corey Graves' brother, because I've dealt with that for so long. And those who know, those who really have come across me and I've seen me do what I do, they know that I've taken it to a level that my brother never really was able to achieve.

Yes, granted, he outlasted me a little bit longer in "NXT," but at the same time, he never wrestled in an arena in Mexico. He's never toured with All Pro Wrestling. He's never sold 10,000 tickets on his back. So for me personally, deep down, there's a lot I have to show off to people, and I think MLW is the perfect place for me to do it. I'm still able to do what I do in Mexico. I still have a very full calendar, and I'm just really looking forward to the opportunity to break that stigma that, "Oh, Corey Graves' brother wrestles in Mexico," because I know when a lot of these people see this, and a lot of start seeing me do what I do, eventually Corey Graves is going to become Sam Adonis' brother.