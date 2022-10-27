Big Change To Wheeler Yuta Match On 10/28 AEW Rampage

There's a change of plans to Friday's "AEW Rampage" card. It was announced Wednesday that Wheeler Yuta would team up with fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli to face Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

However, Yuta won't be at "Rampage" this week. In a new video posted on AEW's Twitter account, Yuta confirmed a prior commitment to a New Japan Pro-Wrestling show has altered plans for the tag team match announced for "Rampage."

"Well folks, it seems I have found myself in a little bit of a pickle," Yuta said. "I got a little too excited celebrating my birthday and my big win last night on 'Dynamite,' and I've accidentally double-booked myself for Friday in committing to a match on 'AEW Rampage' as well as one for 'New Japan Strong.'"

Yuta revealed that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will now go one-on-one with Menard on the show. It will be an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match. Yuta also promised that an NJPW talent will soon surface on AEW programming.

Yuta is scheduled to wrestle in a six-man tag team match on NJPWs Rumble on 44th Street card, which will emanate from New York City's Palladium Friday night. Yuta will team with Shota Umino, and Homicide to take on the team of Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs. The English-language broadcast will be available exclusively on FITE TV.

