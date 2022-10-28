Jon Moxley Clashes With Jay White In Surprise NJPW Match

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham wasn't the only one to make a surprise appearance at NJPW's Night Before Rumble on 44th Street event. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley also surprised the crowd Thursday night.

Moxley came out for the elimination tag team main event and teamed with Amazing Red, Eddie Kingston, Homicide, YOH, and Kazuchika Okada. They ended up defeating Bullet Club (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, El Phantasmo, and Juice Robinson) and Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs.

The final moments of the match saw Moxley and White as the last two men in the match. However, after a few minutes of action, Kingston returned to the ring and helped Moxley eliminate White to win for their team. After the match, Kingston called out Bullet Club and told White that he is "excited to see Okada beat him come January 4."

Before tonight, Moxley's last NJPW match was at the Music City Mayhem event on July 30. There, he defeated El Desperado in a "No Disqualification" match. Moxley is a two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. His last title reign was from January 4, 2020, to July 21, 2021. Moxley made his NJPW debut back on June 5, 2019, in a match against Juice Robinson.

Kingston and Okada will once again be teaming up to face White and Robinson Friday night at the Rumble on 44th Street event. It will be held at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, the same venue that hosted Thursday night's event.