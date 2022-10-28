Larry Zbyszko Once Purchased The NWA Championship For $25K

One of the most memorable programs WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko had during his legendary career was when he bought the NWA National Heavyweight Championship in March 1983. At the time, Zbyszko was on a mission in WCW to win the belt from "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, who Zbyszko labeled "a chicken" for not getting in the ring to face him.

Following a win over Chief Joe Lightfoot on WCW television, Zbyszko told viewers he had an offer for "Killer" Tim Brooks, who had an upcoming championship match against Orndorff. In front of a nationwide audience and announcer Gordon Solie, Zbyszko offered Brooks $25,000 for the National Heavyweight Championship to be turned over to him should Brooks beat Orndorff for the belt. On March 20, 1983, the unthinkable happened when Brooks not only ended the 133-day championship reign of Orndorff but sold the belt to Zbyszko. Shortly thereafter, Solie interviewed a boastful Zbyszko, who said, "I want everybody out there to get it straight. Whatever I had to do, I did. I told you people I was going after the belt and I got it. If you don't like the way I got it, too bad."