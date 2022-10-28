Johnny Swinger Signs New Impact Deal

Johnny Swinger will be on IMPACT Wrestling television for at least another year, the wrestler said this week.

On the latest episode of the "House of Hardcore" podcast, Swinger told host Tommy Dreamer that he signed a one-year extension with IMPACT wrestling."Yeah, one more year in the sun, right?" Swinger, 47, told Dreamer after he asked about the IMPACT Wrestling star's extension. "They're offering me another year."

Swinger said "there's a lot of people" who he looked up to and started thinking about after he got the offer for a contract extension. The former NWA Tag Team Champion said the fact he's still going to be with the company while some, like Ken Shamrock, are not puts his prolonged run with the company into perspective.

"That makes me feel good that I'm a pliable character that you just cameo into something and you have a good idea and it's like boom, it's an easy, simple thing and everybody gets it," Swinger said. "I'm just grateful for the chance to come back on a TV level and do this character which it's not really a character. It's just what I am and what I've seen and I add a lot of color to it and I watch a lot of people."

Swinger has wrestled for a laundry list of wrestling promotions since making his in-ring debut back in 1993, including runs with WCW, ECW and the WWE. He enjoyed an extended independent career throughout the better part of the last two decades since his last run with WWE ended in 2006. He first signed on with IMPACT Wrestling in the summer of 2019.