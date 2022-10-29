10 Notable Wrestling Movies From The Golden Age Of Hollywood

The Golden Era of Hollywood could roughly be measured from the dawn of the California-based film industry in the mid-1910s through the end of the 1950s. Professional wrestling would occasionally turn up in the films of this period, sometimes as the central focus to the story and other times as a plot peg to drive a wider story.

For the student of professional wrestling history, these films offer an invaluable consideration of how wrestling was viewed. In many of the films, wrestling was depicted as a mobster-run endeavor and the wrestlers were honest men who were surprised to find themselves within a criminal element who demanded fixed fights.

Some of the films of this genre recruited the popular wrestlers of the day. When wrestling gained a new wave of popularity in the early days of television, a flurry of films emerged to cash in on the growing interest in the promotions.

For your consideration, here are 10 of the most intriguing wrestling-related films created during this illustrious epoch of cinematic output.