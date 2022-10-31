The Challenge's Mark Long Watched Grayson Waller Get Mad Over Fan Tribute

Grayson Waller doesn't want "WWE NXT" fans to support him, even if it's in appreciation for his most recent heel run.

That's according to reality television star Mark Long, who spoke exclusively with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and shared a story from a recent "NXT" taping where Waller made it clear he didn't want to be cheered.

"He gets mad," said Long, who has appeared as a contestant on "The Challenge" and recently popped up on "NXT" alongside Waller. "The last match I went with him was about a few weeks ago, and there was actually Grayson Waller fan cards hanging up. And you would think that would make him feel good. He hated it. He was like, 'I don't want anyone in this stadium liking or cheering. I want them all to boo for me.' So, I think he took one of the cards and ripped it up."

Long said that's how much Waller is into his character.

"He's going to be a big star," Long said. "He really puts in the work."

The pair became friends after meeting last December at Long's Give Kids The World charity in central Florida, discovering they were fans of each other's work.

"That's when we really got to bond one-on-one," Long said. "He was asking me all these questions about 'The Challenge' and I was asking all the questions about wrestling. Since then, him and I have become close. We do lunches. And he loves when I come over to [the Performance Center]. And I'm telling you, within a year that guy will be on WWE, and he's going to be a big star because he gets it."

