AEW Rampage Live Coverage (10/28) - AEW World Championship Eliminator Match, TNT Championship Match, Tay Melo Vs. Madison Rayne
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 28, 2022!
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will take on Matt Menard in an Eliminator Match. Menard was originally set to team up with Angelo Parker to take on Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. However, the match was changed after Yuta was unable to compete, as he was booked on New Japan Pro Wrestling's Rumble on 44th Street show on the same night. Will Menard win a future shot at Moxley's title?
Another member of the JAS will also be in action, as Tay Melo is set to go one on one with Madison Rayne. The two ladies have come face to face with one another in tag team action over the past several weeks as their issues with one another continue to heat up. Who will come out on top?
TNT Championship Wardlow will be defending his title against The Kingdom's Matt Taven. The Kingdom (consisting of Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett) popped up in the company two weeks ago to the shock of many following the main event that featured FTR and Wardlow taking on The Gates of Agony. Bennett and Taven are former IWGP Tag Team Champions, two time Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions and most recently IMPACT World Tag Team Champions while representing Honor No More. Taven is also a former ROH Television Championship and ROH World Champion. Will he be able to become the new title holder, or will Wardlow continue his dominant reign?
We are live! Jim Ross, Excalibur and Taz greet audiences at home as Jon Moxley heads to the ring. Matt Menard waits inside, with Angelo Parker by his side.
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match
The bell rings and Moxley delivers an elbow. He tosses Menard out of the ring, then sends him shoulder first into the barricade and follows it up with several right hands. Moxley bites Menard's ear, then whips him into the corner. Menard knocks Moxley to the mat, then sends him out of the ring. While the referee is distracted, Parker hits Moxley. Menard then sends him into the ring post.
Back from the break, Moxley fires off several right hands in the corner. Menard locks in the Boston Crab, but Moxley escapes and delivers a cutter. He follows it up with a series of forearms, then delivers a King Kong Lariat and a chop. Moxley delivers a suplex into the ring, then goes for a pin, but Menard kicks out. Moxley hits a knee before Menard sends him into the ringpost. Moxley locks in the Rear Naked Sleeper and Menard taps out.
Winner: Jon Moxley
Stokely Hathaway and Lee Moriarty head to the ring. Hathaway says he knows Moxley is pissed, but he knows he'll do nothing. He says that if he wants to fight someone from The Firm, then he should go one on one with Moxley. Hathaway then throws it to a video hyping up Moriarty.
Moxley grabs a mic and tells Moriarty he's hanging out with the wrong crowd. He says he made the biggest mistake of his career and accepts the challenge.
Keith Lee vs. Serpentico
We head backstage to Jade Cargill doing pull-ups. She addresses Nyla Rose, saying that when she kicks her ass, she will make a point to tell everyone that she's "that b****".
Keith Lee then heads to the ring, with Serpentico already waiting in the ring.
The bell rings and Fuego looks for a chop. Lee no sells it and delivers a powerbomb for the win.
Winner: Keith Lee
Tony Schiavone then gets in the ring and asks Lee about his rematch against The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear.
The Acclaimed head to the ring and Bowens says they have a problem. He says that they were with Billy Gunn all morning, but he's now missing. He says Swerve Strickland is nowhere to be found before Schiavone says he had a family emergency.
Swerve appears on the Titan Tron and says he is a movie mogul. He says his favorite genre is horror and we pan over to Gunn in an interrogation room. Swerve says that Gunn won't be ringside at Full Gear, then holds up a pair of pliers. He then uses them to pinch his back and says "spooky season has arrived."
Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara head to the ring, followed by Madison Rayne.