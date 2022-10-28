AEW Rampage Live Coverage (10/28) - AEW World Championship Eliminator Match, TNT Championship Match, Tay Melo Vs. Madison Rayne

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on October 28, 2022!

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will take on Matt Menard in an Eliminator Match. Menard was originally set to team up with Angelo Parker to take on Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. However, the match was changed after Yuta was unable to compete, as he was booked on New Japan Pro Wrestling's Rumble on 44th Street show on the same night. Will Menard win a future shot at Moxley's title?

Another member of the JAS will also be in action, as Tay Melo is set to go one on one with Madison Rayne. The two ladies have come face to face with one another in tag team action over the past several weeks as their issues with one another continue to heat up. Who will come out on top?

TNT Championship Wardlow will be defending his title against The Kingdom's Matt Taven. The Kingdom (consisting of Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett) popped up in the company two weeks ago to the shock of many following the main event that featured FTR and Wardlow taking on The Gates of Agony. Bennett and Taven are former IWGP Tag Team Champions, two time Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions and most recently IMPACT World Tag Team Champions while representing Honor No More. Taven is also a former ROH Television Championship and ROH World Champion. Will he be able to become the new title holder, or will Wardlow continue his dominant reign?

We are live! Jim Ross, Excalibur and Taz greet audiences at home as Jon Moxley heads to the ring. Matt Menard waits inside, with Angelo Parker by his side.