The Acclaimed Sends Message To World Series Team That Scissored In Dugout

Everyone loves The Acclaimed. Over the past couple of months, "Platinum" Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn have been climbing the ranks of popularity in the wrestling world. After Caster and Bowens won the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite," The Acclaimed became more popular than ever. Title celebrations, scissoring, and more are running wild over AEW as The Acclaimed takes over the wrestling world. However, it appears that their influence now extends beyond the world of wrestling into Major League Baseball.

After hitting a home run during Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, the Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins returned to his dugout to celebrate with his teammates. That's where he was seen exchanging the "scissoring" hand gesture with teammate Brandon Marsh. The Phillies ended up defeating the San Diego Padres to advance to the World Series.

Hoskins and Marsh's gesture wouldn't go unnoticed as Bowens took to Twitter to proclaim once again, "EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED!"

Caster also reacted to the sight of "scissoring" in baseball's postseason.

"I think I'm a @Phillies fan now," Caster wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Bowens was joined by Caster and Gunn to wish the Phillies good luck against the Houston Astros in the World Series, which began later that same night. The Phils are looking to capture their first world championship since 2008. Meanwhile, The Acclaimed are looking to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Swerve in Our Glory at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view.