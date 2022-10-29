Mike Tyson Returning To AEW

Mike Tyson will be returning to AEW programming next week as a guest announcer for the live episode of "AEW Rampage" at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, the same building where the boxing legend scored several victories on pay-per-view in the 1980s.

The announcement came during this week's live "AEW Rampage" in Uncasville, CT.

Tyson last appeared on AEW TV during the April 14, 2021 episode of "AEW Dynamite" where he served as a special guest enforcer for a singles match between Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood. The match was held in the lead-up to the Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle "Blood & Guts" bout. After the match, Jericho welcomed Tyson as "an official member of the Inner Circle" moments after Tyson knocked out Cash Wheeler for trying to strike Jericho with a baseball bat.

Prior to that appearance, Tyson made a cameo on the April 7, 2021 episode of "AEW Dynamite" and rescued Jericho from a beatdown at the hands of The Pinnacle.

Tyson's first-ever AEW sighting came at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where he helped Cody Rhodes defeat Lance Archer. After the match, Tyson crowned Rhodes the inaugural AEW TNT Champion, handing over the newly-minted title to The American Nightmare.

Besides those three appearances, Tyson also made a cameo on the May 27, 2020, episode of "AEW Dynamite" alongside the likes of Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort. A possible match between Tyson and Jericho was teased during that segment, but nothing ever came of the confrontation.

Next Friday will mark Tyson's fifth overall appearance on AEW programming.