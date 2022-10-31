Jay White Believes Bout Could Be Biggest Match In NJPW Wrestle Kingdom History

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White understands the magnitude of his upcoming title defense against Kazuchika Okada, which will headline Wrestle Kingdom 17 inside the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023. This will be the second time White headlines Wrestle Kingdom, NJPW's biggest event of the year.

White spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count Podcast" to talk about the title match. White expressed his belief that his showdown with Okada could be the biggest bout in Wrestle Kingdom history.

"You know, it could be, it could be," White said. "The way it's naturally been built up over the years, it was only a few years ago we were set the day after Wrestle Kingdom I believe at a press conference where he was welcoming me into CHAOS and I told him that I would've eventually come for him, and he kind of laughed at it. Now look, it's the other way around and he's gonna have to be coming for me now as well. So, it very well could be one of the biggest matches, if not, the biggest in Wrestle Kingdom history."

This won't be the first time White and Okada have shared the ring at Wrestle Kingdom. White upset Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in 2019 and went on to defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi to capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the first time the following month. Okada took the championship from White at G1 Supercard in New York City that April.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count Podcast," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.