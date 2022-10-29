GCW Hit Em Up 2022 Live Coverage (10/29): Nick Gage Vs. Lio Rush For The GCW World Championship

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) presents Hit Em Up 2022 from the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, CA. The show will be headlined by a high-stakes encounter between Nick Gage and Lio Rush for the GCW World Championship. The match will mark Gage's first defense of the title since defeating Jon Moxley in a Title vs. Career on night one of GCW Fight Club 2022 earlier this month. Rush goes into the bout following back-to-back Scramble match victories during Fight Club weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Elsewhere, "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela and Starboy Charlie will team up to battle The South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau) in a Steel Cage match. Plus, Taya Valkyrie will return for the first time since her GCW debut on September 4 to take on Allie Katch of Bussy.

Announced card prior to the show

* Nick Gage (c) vs. Lio Rush for the GCW World Championship



* Joey Janela and Starboy Charlie vs. The South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau) in a Steel Cage match

* "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Willie Mack

* Yamato vs. Jordan Oliver

* Allie Katch vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. The Zaddies

* Blake Christian vs. Flip Gordon

* Hunter Freeman vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Live coverage will begin at 10pm EST