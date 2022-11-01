How Video Games And Comic Books Influenced Cody Rhodes' Wrestling Style

Throughout his career, Cody Rhodes has put references on his ring gear that acknowledge some of his biggest influences in the entertainment world.

The second-generation professional wrestling star has said in the past that he's long worn secret symbols and colors that reference characters from his favorite video games and comic books. At the same time, Rhodes has said he's also drawn from comic books and video games to help craft parts of his wrestling personality.

"There are so many portions of my wrestling career that have these parallels and correlations with comics," Rhodes told IGN in 2016 after he made a guest appearance on "Arrow" opposite Stephen Amell.

While fans know Rhodes often draws most of his influence from his late father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, he told Marvel.com back in 2009 that he's also been approaching pro wrestling with the mindset of his favorite superheroes.

"I grew up with the cult characters and I was, as you can guess, a big Archangel fan, but I was an even bigger Omega Red fan. I feel like Omega Red gets no play — when there's a perfect opportunity to present Omega Red, he's not there anymore," Rhodes revealed. He also said he enjoys Cyclops "because he was always the leader, always the guy who took charge even though it was about Wolverine to so many other people. He was the man who took the burden of leading the team, of living up to Xavier's ideals, and took all the criticism when he tried to apply those teachings."

Rhodes said that comic books make him "feel a bit worldly because they take you places — places that are fictional, but you're still traveling with these characters and that's where it helped me the most." So, at times, Rhodes has decided to bring the characters on the road with him — or, at least, references to them.