Mick Foley Pitched Entrance Theme Song To Tony Khan For AEW Star

AEW owner Tony Khan has become a polarizing figure in the wrestling industry since joining the business in 2019, taking on the role of WWE's biggest competition. With his introduction into the realm came a new style of doing things, including the way he promotes shows, uses social media, and does constant interviews with tons of different outlets.

Khan has ushered in a different way to run a wrestling company, and whether people view it as good, bad, or indifferent, AEW has quickly been cemented as the second-biggest wrestling company in North America. Before AEW, WWE had utterly dominated the continent, a move many believe wasn't good for the company, as its lack of competition was arguably leading to a sense of complacency. One person who has been very positive about his interactions with Khan is WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who believes that the AEW boss creating a competing wrestling company can only be seen as a good thing for the business as a whole.

"Much better, it's better for AEW, it's better for WWE," Foley said during the latest episode of "Foley is Pod." "I was talking to a mid-'90s female talent who told me she never made x-amount of dollars a year and I was shocked. So now, someone on that level, in the female roster, makes well over a million dollars a year and I don't know if they're doing that without the competition. I'd like to think WWE is doing it because it's the right thing, but they say a rising tide lift's all boats." Foley continued his sentiment to say he's not a WWE loyalist, but he's "first and foremost" for the men and women in professional wrestling and wants "what's best for the talent." The Hardcore Legend mentioned that he believes what's best for the talent is also best for the company and loves that "there's strong competition" in wrestling. Furthermore, Foley stated that if anyone claims AEW is not competition, "they're fooling themselves."