Mick Foley Names WWE Star Who Was Able To Re-Invent Himself Outside WWE

Mick Foley has named one major WWE superstar who he feels reinvented himself. Drew McIntyre is a top babyface on the "WWE SmackDown" brand. He's a two-time WWE Champion, but the road to the top wasn't an easy one. McIntyre's first WWE run ended when he was released back in 2014.

Foley took to his "Foley is Pod" podcast and expressed his belief that performers who have hit a roadblock in their career may want to consider taking a page out of McIntyre's playbook.

"There's some people who make it a point to go back, if not, reinvent themselves, then to improve themselves," Foley said. "It's almost like the Drew McIntyre blueprint. 'Yes, I am gonna do some shows where I take advantage of the name I had, but I am going to improve myself, come back as a better Drew McIntyre.'"

Foley reflected on the time McIntyre contacted him and let him know how much he valued his opinion.

"I don't know if I've told this story, but I think this deserves to be said," Foley continued. "He sent me a text, probably a direct message on Twitter. He goes, 'I know we don't know each other that well, but your opinion means a lot to me. I'm trying something new, I just did this.' I don't know if he used the word reinvent, and I watched his comeback to Insane Championship Wrestling, ICW, and the first thing I did was text Hunter, who I don't text too often, and I said, 'You need to take a look at Drew McIntyre.' I said, 'I know he just left, but it's almost like he's a different human being.'"

