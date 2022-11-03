Kurt Angle Reflects On Wrestling Cody Rhodes

Kurt Angle and Cody Rhodes are two well-known names in the wrestling industry, but some may not know that the two wrestled each other three times. One of those bouts was a Steel Cage Match under the Northeast Wrestling banner. Their matches weren't held under the bright lights of WWE, but they were featured on the independent circuit. During a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle reflected on his matches with Rhodes.

"I loved wrestling with Cody Rhodes," Angle said. "I actually wrestled him three separate times when I left TNA and I was doing the independent circuits for about a year. Cody was great. I knew he was good, but I didn't know he was that good."

With their first two matches in the books, the score was tied at one apiece. Angle said he made the call to give Rhodes the win in their final match together.

"What I did, I decided to — we had three matches," Angle said. "So, I beat him once, he beat me once, and then we had the rubber match. I felt because he had a bigger career ahead of him and I'm nearing the end of my career, I said, 'You know, Cody, let me just do the job for you. Let you go over, continue on with your career,' because I'm nearing the end of my career, and that's what legends are supposed to do. They're supposed to make other wrestlers before they retire."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.