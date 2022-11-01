GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Discusses GCW's New FITE+ Deal, Possibly Working With WWE, Joey Janela's Future & More - Exclusive

So Brett, thank you for taking the time. You've got this huge announcement here that just dropped today. Tell me and everyone else all about what this is.

Okay, so it's been in the works. And for, honestly, a couple years now. We've been kind of trying to figure out what the best move was as GCW has grown and we do more and more shows, both around the country and around the world. And as our fan base has grown and the enthusiasm for our product has grown, we've been looking for ways to make it easier to follow and watch everything we do.

Of course, for the last few years, our shows have all been on FITE TV on a pay-per-view model, where people basically have to pay for each show or even by the bundle, depending on if it's a busy weekend or whatnot. But of course, the more shows we do, it's obviously harder for people to be able to follow every show on the pay-per-view formula. So we are proud to announce today that we will be moving, not just all of our future live events, but our entire back catalog and library will now be available starting November 1st, today, on FITE+.

Oh, very cool. And tell me a little bit more about what FITE+ is, because I know that Black Label Pro, it sounds like, is going to be doing this FITE+ thing. So just tell me a little bit about how it works, I guess.

So FITE+ is a subscription. It's a subscription product that FITE has offered and been working on kind of behind the scenes on developing for the last, I don't know, year and change now. And believe it or not, FITE+ is $4.99 a month, which is the best value ... that I know of, in all of wrestling as far as the subscription services go ... The entire GCW catalog and library will be available. And again, all of our events going forward will be available live on FITE+ for just $4.99 a month. It sounds crazy. That's less than the price of what one pay-per-view cost up until this day.

Is schedule changing at all? Are you going to continue the same amount of shows?

No, we're not slowing down. Over the next 12 months we're looking at including all of our partners, everything under the GCW umbrella. I expect over the next 12 months to continue the pace of the last 12 months, which is, I don't know, anywhere from 75 to 80 shows under the entire umbrella. And all of that will be available literally for $4.99 a month. And it's not just us. It's not just us. I mean, as you said, Black Label Pro is moving their library and their live events over to FITE+, AIW from Cleveland is moving over to FITE+ and I'm not a liberty to speak on others, but I know there's more coming as well.