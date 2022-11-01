Bodhi Hayward And Four Other WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released

WWE has trimmed its "NXT" roster, releasing five developmental talents. PWInsider confirmed the news and revealed the identities of the released performers. Perhaps the most notable name on the list is Bodhi Hayward, who signed with WWE back in August 2021 and had been a regular on "NXT" programming as part of the Chase U act. On the most recent episode of "NXT," Hayward didn't show up for class in a Chase U backstage segment, with the implication being that Duke Hudson was responsible. It now seems as though this was Hayward being written out of "NXT" for good.

Sloane Jacobs was also released by the company. The 19-year-old earned a spot as a Performance Center recruit following a late 2021 tryout and made several appearances on the main "NXT" show, as well as "NXT Level Up." Jacobs recently saw in-ring action at "NXT" live events this past weekend. The other released talent are Erica Yan, who was last seen back in September; Damaris Griffin, who often teamed with Bryson Montana in losing efforts on "NXT Level Up," and Ru Fen, who was largely used as an enhancement talent on "NXT," NXT Level Up," and "205 Live."

Back in September, WWE SVP James Kimball did an interview with "WrestleRant" where he detailed WWE's developmental recruitment process and release protocols. Kimball said that the company evaluates talent at six-month intervals, and the performers either improve, or are released from the company. All five released wrestlers joined the company after trying out in 2021.