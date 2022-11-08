Jerry Lawler And Bret Hart's Kiss My Foot Match Was A Bizarre Moment For Both Wrestlers
Jerry "The King" Lawler and Bret "The Hitman" have each undoubtedly put together impressive resumes throughout their professional wrestling careers. From racking up major championships to earning Hall of Fame inductions, both legends have seemingly done it all. That includes competing in one of the strangest bouts in WWE history.
At the King of The Ring pay-per-view in 1995, Hart and Lawler faced off in a now-infamous "Kiss My Foot" match. The unique stipulation would force the loser of the bout to effectively kiss the foot of the winner. In the lead up though, "The King" placed heavy emphasis on his personal, and unpleasant, foot conditions.
As revealed by Lawler on "Table For 3," the match stipulation ignited from Lawler's persona as "The King." At the time, Lawler frequently ordered the fans in attendance to kiss his feet as a sign of respect for his "royal" presence. Then, Chairman Vince McMahon suggested that Lawler profess his bunions and hammer-toe.
On June 25, Lawler and "The Hitman" would then meet in the first stipulation of its kind.
Enter Isaac Yankem DDS
After succumbing to Hart's signature Sharpshooter submission, Lawler would then be forced to kiss his opponent's foot. Lawler's ally Hakushi would attempt to interrupt the agreed-upon outcome, but Hart would evade such interference and still managed to thrust his phalanges in the mouth of "The King."
The following night on "WWE RAW," Lawler underwent dental care to clear out the "halitosis" (bad breath) caused by Hart's foot. Under the services of Dr. Isaac Yankem DDS — later known as WWE Hall of Famer Kane — Lawler worked to rid the stench from his mouth and exact revenge on "The Hitman."
Yankem would go on to make his on-screen debut at SummerSlam that year, colliding with Bret Hart in a singles match on behalf of Lawler. Hart would earn the victory by disqualification, and a month later defeated Yankem in a rematch inside a steel cage.
Yankem's loss to Hart would officially end the feud between Lawler and Hart, but the initial setup remains one of the most bizarre matches in WWE history.