Jerry Lawler And Bret Hart's Kiss My Foot Match Was A Bizarre Moment For Both Wrestlers

Jerry "The King" Lawler and Bret "The Hitman" have each undoubtedly put together impressive resumes throughout their professional wrestling careers. From racking up major championships to earning Hall of Fame inductions, both legends have seemingly done it all. That includes competing in one of the strangest bouts in WWE history.

At the King of The Ring pay-per-view in 1995, Hart and Lawler faced off in a now-infamous "Kiss My Foot" match. The unique stipulation would force the loser of the bout to effectively kiss the foot of the winner. In the lead up though, "The King" placed heavy emphasis on his personal, and unpleasant, foot conditions.

As revealed by Lawler on "Table For 3," the match stipulation ignited from Lawler's persona as "The King." At the time, Lawler frequently ordered the fans in attendance to kiss his feet as a sign of respect for his "royal" presence. Then, Chairman Vince McMahon suggested that Lawler profess his bunions and hammer-toe.

On June 25, Lawler and "The Hitman" would then meet in the first stipulation of its kind.