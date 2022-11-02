The Most Surprising Losses Of Hulk Hogan's Career

Welcome to the height of Hulkamania. Hulk Hogan took the world by storm when he defeated The Iron Sheik to win his first WWE Championship in 1984, and professional wrestling was never the same again.

Hogan's first title run sparked the WWE's first-ever boom period and lasted more than four years, finally coming to a shocking end in front of a record 33 million television viewers on NBC, albeit in controversial fashion. Long-time friend turned long-time rival Andre the Giant finally defeated Hogan, but only thanks to a diabolical scheme from "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.

DiBiase bribed referee Earl Hebner — who was officiating in place of twin brother Dave Hebner — to three-count Hogan despite the champion's shoulders not being down. As a result, Commissioner Jack Tunney stripped DiBiase of the title, however, and to this day, DiBiase's title victory is not recognized as official.

This set the stage for "Macho Man" Randy Savage to win the vacant championship in a tournament at WrestleMania IV the following month, defeating DiBiase in the final with an assist from Hogan. That victory also paved the way for Savage and Hogan to team up and form The Mega Powers.

Hogan dropping the title was also necessary to allow him to film his first feature role as Rip Thomas in "No Holds Barred," six years after his film debut as Thunderlips in "Rocky III." Hogan and Savage defeated DiBiase and Andre in the main event of SummerSlam 1988 that August.