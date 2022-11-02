Everything We Know About Kenny Omega's Hockey Career

Before Kenny Omega became "The Cleaner" of professional wrestling, he was a hockey goalie. Growing up in the Winnipeg suburb of Transcona, Omega -– whose real name is Tyson Smith -–grew an affinity and talent for the winter sport, so naturally, Omega dreamed of making his living on the ice.

Mainly serving as a goaltender for his Winnipeg club hockey team, the St. Boniface Seals, Omega excelled in the sport as a young teenager. When he was 16, he received a call-up to the junior league. Through his impressive work, Omega received a scholarship to Bemidji State University, a small public university located in Minnesota. Known as the BSU Beavers, the school has in the past produced future NHLers, most notably Columbus Blue Jackets center Andrew Murray.

At the same time, Omega began watching one of his friends train at Top Rope Wrestling in Winnipeg. Eventually, Omega would trade in his skates for a pair of wrestling boots.