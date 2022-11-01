AEW Dark Live Coverage (11/01) - Orange Cassidy And Best Friends Vs. The Trustbusters And Tony Deppen, Nyla Rose Vs. Leva Bates
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark" on November 1, 2022!
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends managed to pick up a win over Patton, Victor Andrews and Anthony Young on last night's "Dark: Elevation", and look to continue to keep their momentum going tonight as they take on Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, and Tony Deppen. The "very nice, very evil" Danhausen will also be going head to head with Jon Cruz as he looks to redeem himself following his loss to QT Marshall last night.
One third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Rey Fenix is set to go one on one with AR Fox. Fenix, along with Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac, won the titles on the September 7 edition of "Dynamite" after they were previously vacated by The Elite following the notorious brawl at All Out back in September. Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun of The Embassy look to continue their dominant streak of Fuego Del Sol and Waves and Curls (Traevon Jordan and Jaelyn Brandyn). Kip Sabian (with his wife Penelope Ford at ringside) will be facing Dean Alexander while Dante Martin will be taking on Encore.
Two members of the Vicious Vixens are set to compete tonight, as the self-proclaimed TBS Champion Nyla Rose will be squaring off with Leva Bates in Bates' return to an AEW ring. Rose's teammate, Marina Shafir, will be facing AEW newcomer Kennedi Copeland. Elsewhere in the women's division, Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm will be taking on Diamante in an AEW Interim Women's Championship Eliminator Match. If Diamante wins, she earns herself a future shot at Storm's title.
We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Danhausen makes his way to the ring. Jon Cruz already waits inside.
Danhausen vs. Jon Cruz
The bell rings and Danhausen curses Cruz. He delivers a clothesline, then follows it up with several stomps in the corner. Cruz fires back with a thrust kick, then fires off several right hands to Danhausen's head and mocks him. He delivers a forearm, then whips him into the corner and hits an elbow across his back. He goes for a pin, but Danhausen kicks out. Cruz delivers a kick to his back, then drives his knee into Danhausen's back and locks in a rear chinlock. He hits a back elbow, then takes a lap around the ring. Danhausen manages to hit an overhead suplex, then delivers a running uppercut and a knee to the back of his head. He delivers a German suplex, then hits a pump kick and a flatliner for the win.
Winner: Danhausen
The Embassy heads to the ring, with Fuego Del Sol and Waves and Curls already inside.
The Embassy vs. Fuego Del Sol and Waves and Curls
Kaun and Fuego begin the action. The bell rings and Kaun delivers a palm strike to Fuego's head. Liona and Jordan both tag in. Liona hits a shoulder tackle, but Jordan fires back with a boot. He delivers a back elbow, then looks for a splash, but Linoa catches him and hits him with a belly-to-belly suplex. Cage tags in and sends Jordan to the mat. Brandyn tags in and delivers a thrust kick. Cage delivers a back body drop before Brandyn manages to tag in Fuego. Fuego gets in some offense on Cage and takes down The Gates of Agony. He hits a thrust kick, then makes the blind tag to Brandyn. Brandyn goes flying, but Cage catches him and plants him. The Embassy then hit a variation on the Liger Bomb for the win.
Winners: The Embassy
The Vicious Vixens head to the ring, and Nyla Rose issues an "open challenge for her TBS Championship." Leva Bates answers the call.
Nyla Rose (w/ Marina Shafir and Vickie Guerrero) vs. Leva Bates for the TBS Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Bates hits a forearm, then follows it up with several right hands. She tells Vickie Guerrero to be quiet, allowing Rose to deliver a spear and the Beast Bomb for the win.
Winner: Nyla Rose
Dante Martin head to the ring, with Encore already inside.
Dante Martin vs. Encore
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Martin manages to hit a kick to Encore's midsection. Encore sends Martin to the mat, then goes for a pin but Martin kicks out. He sends him into the corner, but Martin takes him down with a pair of back elbows and a kick to Encore's head. He delivers a diving crossbody, then goes for a pin but Encore kicks out. He plants Encore into the mat with a Half and Half-Flatliner combo for the win.
Winner: Dante Martin
Diamante heads to the ring, followed by Toni Storm.
Toni Storm vs. Diamante in an AEW Interim Women's Championship Eliminator Match
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Storm sends Diamante to the mat and follows it up with a splash in the corner. She delivers a bulldog, then goes for a pin but Diamante kicks out. Storm fires off several chops before Diamante sends her face bouncing off the top rope and sends her to the outside. Diamante sends Storm spine first into the apron, then tosses her back into the ring and fires off several right hands. Diamante hits a kick across Storm's back, then delivers an elbow drop and goes for a pin. Storm kicks out and Diamante locks in a chin lock. Storm escapes and the two women exchange chops. Diamante hits a kick to Storm's midsection, but Storm tackles her and fires off several right hands. She hits a shotgun drop kick, then follows it up with a Fisherman's suplex. Diamante manages to hit a pair of German suplexes before Storm returns the favor with three of her own. She delivers the Hip Attack and sends Diamante out of the ring, then follows it up with a DDT. She tosses Diamante back in the ring, then hits the Hip Attack in the corner and locks in a Texas Cloverleaf for the win.
Winner: Toni Storm
The Trustbusters and Tony Deppen head to the ring, followed by Orange Cassidy and Best Friends.