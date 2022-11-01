AEW Dark Live Coverage (11/01) - Orange Cassidy And Best Friends Vs. The Trustbusters And Tony Deppen, Nyla Rose Vs. Leva Bates

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark" on November 1, 2022!

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends managed to pick up a win over Patton, Victor Andrews and Anthony Young on last night's "Dark: Elevation", and look to continue to keep their momentum going tonight as they take on Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, and Tony Deppen. The "very nice, very evil" Danhausen will also be going head to head with Jon Cruz as he looks to redeem himself following his loss to QT Marshall last night.

One third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Rey Fenix is set to go one on one with AR Fox. Fenix, along with Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac, won the titles on the September 7 edition of "Dynamite" after they were previously vacated by The Elite following the notorious brawl at All Out back in September. Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun of The Embassy look to continue their dominant streak of Fuego Del Sol and Waves and Curls (Traevon Jordan and Jaelyn Brandyn). Kip Sabian (with his wife Penelope Ford at ringside) will be facing Dean Alexander while Dante Martin will be taking on Encore.

Two members of the Vicious Vixens are set to compete tonight, as the self-proclaimed TBS Champion Nyla Rose will be squaring off with Leva Bates in Bates' return to an AEW ring. Rose's teammate, Marina Shafir, will be facing AEW newcomer Kennedi Copeland. Elsewhere in the women's division, Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm will be taking on Diamante in an AEW Interim Women's Championship Eliminator Match. If Diamante wins, she earns herself a future shot at Storm's title.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Danhausen makes his way to the ring. Jon Cruz already waits inside.