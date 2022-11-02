Madusa Reflects On Being Part Of A 'Lost' Women's Era

Madusa, formerly known as Alundra Blayze in WWE, has revealed why she considered her generation of women's wrestling to be the "lost era."

While many have praised Madusa's work during the height of her career in the '90s, some believe she was dealt a bad hand given the lack of female talent on the WWE and WCW rosters. In her "Paving the Way" video podcast on her YouuTube channel, Madusa discussed performing under less than ideal circumstances.

"My era of wrestling was right after the whole [Fabulous] Moolah era," Madusa said. "I call my era the lost era, basically is what it was because, you know, there wasn't much — my roster was two people, you know? Really."

During her time in WWE, Madusa had feuds with the likes of Bull Nakano and Bertha Faye, but those were her only prominent rivalries in the company. When she left the promotion in 1995, the WWE Women's Championship remained vacant until 1998.

Madusa was the center of attention in late 1995 when she left WWE for WCW. She showed up on an episode of "WCW Nitro" while she was WWE Women's Champion and put the title belt in a trash can.

In 1996, WCW brought in Nakano to feud with Madusa once again. The company would then introduce the short-lived WCW Women's Championship. Madusa lost to Akira Hokuto in the tournament finals to determine the inaugural champion. The title ended up being dropped in early 1998. Madusa remained with WCW until the company was purchased by Vince McMahon in 2001. Eventually, Madusa and WWE worked out their differences, and she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2015.

