Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Getting Series And More WWE-Hulu Updates

An exciting new reality series starring two of WWE's top stars is set to be released on Hulu next year.

"In 2023, WWE Studios will premiere a new series on Hulu featuring superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford," WWE co-CEO Nick Khan revealed on the company's earnings call Wednesday. "The eight-episode first season is currently in production. We are also pleased to be doing more business with our friends at Disney and Hulu, where we extended our 'Raw' re-air rights deal."

WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick III elaborated on the contract extension, saying that the company had entered into a temporary deal for the time being. He mentioned that while it would create a financial headwind in the quarter four financials and 2023 budget, the needs of both parties were able to be satisfied.

"As we previously disclosed, our agreement with Hulu for the 'Raw' re-air rights expired at the end of September. In our discussions with Hulu about extending the relationship, we expressed our desire to align the timing of the rights and windows for our content, so as to best position WWE for the upcoming renewal discussions in 2023."

WWE has had a partnership with Hulu since 2012, in which the streaming platform re-airs "Raw", "SmackDown", "NXT", "NXT: Level Up", and "Main Event." It also carries episodes of "205 Live", "Slam City", "Superstars", "Miz & Mrs", "Total Divas", and "Total Bellas".

