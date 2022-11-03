Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment

A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."

Brooke had taken offense to a tweet by Sportskeeda Wrestling that said, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke! – @wweRollins." The remark was made in reference to which title Austin Theory should cash in his Money in the Bank contract for. Brooke is the WWE 24/7 Champion."

In response, Brooke quote-tweeted: "Talk is CHEAP!! I work my a** off every single day & will not tolerate this sh*t anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE!"

What Rollins actually said was not reflected in Sportskeeda's tweet. During a match between Theory and Mustafa Ali, Rollins was asked by play-by-play announcer Kevin Patrick about the possibility of Theory cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on his United States Championship. "Theory knows better," Rollins said. "He understands he's got a much better chance cashing in on Roman or Dana Brooke or really anybody but me. He's smarter than that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Ten Count" on NBC Sports Boston YouTube with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.