Young Rock's Bradley Constant & Adrian ﻿Groulx Discuss Portraying Dwayne Johnson, Their Relationship With Him, Season Three, More - Exclusive

During the first season, you guys probably didn't get to see each other's performances as you were doing them, and you're playing the same person. What is it like for you, especially after watching that first season back, to see how the other person interpreted Dwayne Johnson? What was that like for the two of you?

Adrian: I'm going to go, because I have a shorter answer.

Bradley: Go for it.

Adrian: I feel like, because it was the start of pandemic, and then Season 2 mid-pandemic, we couldn't really just travel around freely to go see each other's work during production. But me seeing Bradley and [co-star Uli Latukefu] on screen, I'm like, "Oh, they really did this," and sometimes I forgot that it was acting. And what's really special about the show, that they casted Uli and Bradley and Stacey and Rocky, who play really well in the show, especially going up in the timelines. It's great to see my castmates and my family and friends just on screen, knowing that they put a lot of work into it.

Bradley: Yeah, honestly it's effortless. As we got to know each other, like you said, outside of shooting, but I would go there some days and watch Adrian film, but not to research or study, and it was the same for Uli. It's just to support, because we like to hang out and have fun. But I didn't put any kind of thought into it until the season started airing, Season 1, and I was not really too excited to see my part because I get nervous to watch myself. So I'm really wanting to watch Adrian and Uli and I'm like, "Wow. It's crazy how effortless it is." But when I watch them, I watch Adrian's scene, then I come on, then Uli come on, I feel like we're the same person. It's weird, it's creepy. We never really did anything specific to try and blend that, but it just happened.

Well you are all the same person. You're all Dwayne Johnson. That's very odd to say out loud. What's your guys' relationship like with the man himself? What's it like to get advice from The Rock about how to be The Rock, Dwayne Johnson?

Bradley: He's always just been super kind to all of us. He's been very welcoming and taking all that pressure off. And I know that Uli feels probably way more pressure than Adrian and I feel, because nobody knows what Dwayne was doing when he was a teenager or younger, but everybody knows what The Rock was doing when he was The Rock. But he's never placed that kind of pressure on us, and he has always been super cool, super kind. He compliments us all the time. He's been great.

Adrian, what about you?

Adrian: So Season 1, I didn't really get to have a Zoom chat with him or call, but at the end, or almost close to the end of the season of shooting, he sent me a really heartfelt video, which, I broke down in tears immediately. But Season 2, I was never really reaching out to Dwayne. I'd sometimes comment on his post or whatever, and he'll comment on mine, but I never really had the guts to reach out to him one on one, so this season, Bradley finally pushed me to message him twice.