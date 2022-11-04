Former WWE Developmental Wrestler Kyle Rasmussen Arrested

Kyle Rasmussen, who wrestled as Conrad Tanner in WWE's developmental Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) in 2010, was arrested and indicted in Michigan for attempting to strangle the driver of a moving pickup truck.

According to Detroit's Local 4 News, Rasmussen was in the back seat of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado heading west on M-59 in Rochester Hills, Michigan, at 2:21 a.m. on October 29 when he attempted to grab the steering wheel. Rasmussen also began to choke the driver, who stopped the truck. The driver fled the vehicle along with Sarah Ratliff, Rasmussen's girlfriend, but approximately 100 feet from the truck Ratliff was struck by an SUV. She was taken to a nearby hospital and died of her injuries; the driver of the vehicle who struck her has not been apprehended.

Rasmussen was arrested and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail and his bond was set at $25,000; a probable cause hearing has been scheduled for November 10.

Rasmussen, 41, played football at Michigan State University and spent two years in the Arena Football League with the Kansas City Brigade and Grand Rapids Rampage before joining WWE in 2009. As Conrad Tanner, he participated in nearly 30 FCW matches, beginning with a January 2010 victory over Wade Barrett. His brief career would see him work with future luminaries such as Big E, EC3, Ryback, Fandango, Titus O'Neill, Damien Sandow, and Roman Reigns.

Rasmussen was dropped from WWE's roster in November 2010 and left professional wrestling. At the time of his arrest, he was operating a personal training business.